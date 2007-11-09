Track New Albums by RSS with Music-Alerts

Find yourself constantly sifting through "new music" and "artist alert" emails from certain unnamed online music retailers? New website Music-Alerts helps you keep tabs just on your favourite artists' new releases through a custom RSS feed. Type in the artists you want to keep on top of and you'll get pings whenever new albums show up on Amazon.com. The site says it checks Amazon every three days, so true fanatics might still do better to sign up for an official newsletter, but everyone else can push their fandom out of mind and into their feed reader.