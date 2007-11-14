Tips on Keeping Healthy in Your Cubicle

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Health blog Diethack has a helpful guide rounding up some of the best advice and actions to prevent the office routine from making you unhealthy and unhappy. Among some advice that should be familiar to long-time Lifehacker readers was this surprising (and debatable) advice:

Discard the Headset for a mic: For those of you who are always on a conference call on Skype, then it is time for you to get rid of the headset and to simply use a mic and your regular desktop speakers. Constant use of a headset can impair your hearing, your movement, and stability. It also irritates your ears.

Diethack's other tips are worth reacquainting yourself with, including workouts at work and how to sit at your computer. Photo by archie4oz

19 Hacks to Stay Healthy at Your Workstation [Diethack]

