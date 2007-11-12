- 10 tips for finding rental accommodation easily Even in a competitive rental market you can make househunting a lot easier for yourself by following a few simple steps. I just rented a lovely house in a popular inner city suburb of Sydney for less than I expected to pay - and it only took me two days of looking at houses. Here's how I did it.
- De-Pixelize Your Images with VectorMagic "Web site VectorMagic turns virtually any image into vector art that can be resized as much as you want without any nasty pixelation—perfect for creating your scanned signature, for example."
- Save Time and Paper with a Scanned Signature "At one point or another, we've all gone through the print-sign-fax dance to return a signed document, but the Productivity501 weblog details how to create a high quality scanned signature that you can quickly insert in a document so you can save yourself time and paper."
- Remote Control Leopard with TightVNC (Mac) "With VNC built right into Leopard, you can remote control your Mac from any other Mac via iChat or the Screen Sharing client—OR any PC using the right VNC client. "
- Turn Your Old PC into a Webapp Monster with gOS "If you've got an extra PC gathering dust, gOS is not only a worthy operating system for a cheap PC from Wal-Mart; it's also an excellent (and free) way to repurpose your old PC."
- Change a Broken Bulb with a Potato "In short, you just cut a potato in half and stick the flat end of one of the halves into the socket and unscrew. "
- Avoid Recipe Disasters Through Preparation "In his latest book, Ruhlman offers some tips for us non-chefs on how to save time and avoid disaster by reading closely and getting ahead."
This Week's How To's
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink