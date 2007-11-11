This Week's Featured Downloads

- Add Double-Click Actions to Your Right Mouse Button with ClickZap (Windows only) "For anyone who's ever wondered why double-clicking the left mouse button gets special status but the right button can only single-click, freeware application ClickZap adds double right-click actions to your mouse."
- Add Movies to Your Netflix Queue from IMDB or Amazon with Movie Dude (Firefox with Greasemonkey) "The Movie Dude Greasemonkey script links popular movie sites to one another so that—for example—you can quickly add a movie to your Netflix queue after you've read about it on the popular movie web site IMDB, or after you came this close to buying it on Amazon."
- Set Up a Self-Cleaning Mac with Hazel (Mac) "The Windows Janitor cleans out files of a certain age from a given folder on PCs, but Mac users have an even more robust, graphical alternative: the automated, rules-based file manager Hazel."
- Batch Add Email Addresses with AddressContext (All platforms) "The addressContext Thunderbird extension batch processes to and from email addresses for a set of messages from the context menu."
- Better Gmail 2 Firefox Extension for New Gmail (Firefox extension) "Google updated Gmail, and now we're following up with Better Gmail 2, a Firefox extension that adds features to the new Gmail interface."
- Turn Your Webcam into a Motion-Sensing Security Camera with Yawcam (Windows) "Got a webcam bundled with your last computer but don't know what to do with it? Turn it into a motion-sensing security camera with freeware application Yawcam."
- Skype 2.0 Beta Adds Video for Linux (Linux) "Skype's latest 2.0 beta for Linux adds long-awaited video chat features to the popular freeware, cross-platform Voice over IP (VoIP) application."
- Add Thumbnails to All Images in Explorer with Xentient Thumbnails (Windows) "Freeware application Xentient Thumbnails replaces all image icons on your desktop or in Windows Explorer with a thumbnail preview of the image."
- Kick Off Your Daily Browsing with Morning Coffee (Firefox extension) "Morning Coffee bookmarks your regular reads by day (or by combinations of days) and opens up the appropriate set of bookmarks for each day with the click of a button."
This Week's Featured Downloads
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink