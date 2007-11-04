- Take Walmart's $199 PC Operating System for a Test Drive (All platforms) "The gOS operating system sports an emphasis on web applications, with desktop shortcuts to tonnes of Google Apps, Facebook, Wikipedia, and other webapps built directly into the desktop."
- Solidify Leopard's Menu Bar with OpaqueMenuBar (Mac) "A week into using Leopard and the translucent menu bar driving you batty? tiny utility OpaqueMenuBar brings solidity back to your menu bar, trading the see-through look for opacity."
- Update Your Quicksilver, Don't Panic (Mac) "Whether you want to install Quicksilver fresh or you've already got it installed, go grab the latest version from the link below."
- Minimize Windows to Thumbnails with ThumbWin (Windows) "Manage and minimise your open windows to desktop thumbnail previews with freeware application ThumbWin."
- Never Miss a Deal with RetailMeNot (Firefox extension) "The RetailMeNot Firefox extension integrates your online shopping with coupon aggregation web site RetailMeNot to keep you abreast of deals and freebies available at the site you're currently visiting."
- Micromanage Your Widescreen Monitor with AutoSizer (Windows) "Freeware application AutoSizer automatically resizes and moves application windows to specific, user-defined sizes and screen locations as soon as they're opened."
- Take Vim with You with GVim Portable (Windows) "Love the classic Vi text editor and want it and all its settings with you on every Windows PC you use?"
- Organise MP3 Metadata with Ex Falso (Linux) "Tired of seeing your songs show up as "01.mp3" in your music player?"
- Create A Backup Image of Your System with DriveImage (Windows) "Freeware application DriveImage XML creates and restores images of any drive or partition on your system."
This Week's Featured Downloads
