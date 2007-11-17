The Week's Best Posts

This week's best posts include:
- Speed up White Pages Searches Sometimes the simple hacks are the best - a reader shows us how to speed up searches on the White Pages website by using the text version of the site.
- Find Candidates, Polling Booths with Google Maps The election is right around the corner - but Google Maps can help you track down the vital information to get you to your nearest polling booth informed and ready to vote!
- Build a Hackintosh Mac for Under $800 "If the high price tag for Apple hardware has kept you from buying a Mac but you're willing to roll up your sleeves and get adventurous, you can build your own "Hackintosh"—a PC that runs a patched version of OS X Leopard."
- Hackintosh vs. Mac Pro vs. MacBook Pro Benchmarks "How does my Hackintosh stack up to the Apple-built competition? To find out, I put my Hackintosh, a Mac Pro, and a MacBook Pro through the paces."
- Top 10 Quicksilver Plug-ins "Launching applications and documents is just Quicksilver's gateway drug: The more you get used to doing things with Quicksilver, the more things you want to do with it."
- Extend the Life of Your Razor Blades "Sick of dropping cash on new, pricey razor blades every few weeks because you can only get a couple weeks of use from a new blade before it shaves about as well as sandpaper?"
- De-Pixelize Your Images with VectorMagic "Web site VectorMagic turns virtually any image into vector art that can be resized as much as you want without any nasty pixelation—perfect for creating your scanned signature, for example."
- Double Your Productivity with a Serial Workflow "While there's something to be said for multitasking, a serial workflow—completing one task after another in order of priority—can be much more conducive to getting your work done."
- Set Up a Self-Cleaning Mac with Hazel "Let's take a closer look at how Hazel can keep your Mac's hard drive free of files you don't need anymore."
