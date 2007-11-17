Oprah Winfrey gets her life hacking on in the December issue of O Magazine, which includes Lifehacker's very own Trusted Trio email organisation system! In a section entitled "24 Shortcuts: Do everything faster, better, easier," there's an "Organizing Email in a Snap" item (page 336) that lists our three folder system for getting your email under control. Ok, so the term "life hack" never appears, but still! After the jump, check out a scan of the page.
Since this article was published, I've renamed the Action folder to Follow-up—because you should separate your to-do list from your email. But the concepts are the same. Hit the link to get details on the Trusted Trio.
