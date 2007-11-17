Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

The Trusted Trio in O Magazine

omag_200712_cover_95x125.jpg Oprah Winfrey gets her life hacking on in the December issue of O Magazine, which includes Lifehacker's very own Trusted Trio email organisation system! In a section entitled "24 Shortcuts: Do everything faster, better, easier," there's an "Organizing Email in a Snap" item (page 336) that lists our three folder system for getting your email under control. Ok, so the term "life hack" never appears, but still! After the jump, check out a scan of the page. trustedtrio-omag.jpg

Since this article was published, I've renamed the Action folder to Follow-up—because you should separate your to-do list from your email. But the concepts are the same. Hit the link to get details on the Trusted Trio.

Empty your inbox with the Trusted Trio [Lifehacker] Organize E-mail in a Snap [O's Shortcuts to Simplify Your Life]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles