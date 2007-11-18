The Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

1106_thanksgiving_1.jpg Ok, people, the pressure's on: the family's on their way to your house this Thursday, and they expect a pumpkin pie and turkey with all the trimmings. Luckily, Real Simple's put together a comprehensive Thanksgiving cheat sheet with a preparation timeline to help you get everything on the table, on time, at the same time, all Zen-like. Check out the sidebar for recipes, carving guides, and problem-solvers to help you figure out exactly how much and what kind of turkey you need. What's your best Thanksgiving life or time-saver? Tell us in the comments.

40 Ways to Simplify Thanksgiving | Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet [RealSimple.com]

