Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

The rise of the mini-laptop

Ever since people realised that the OLPC's XO laptop would make a really cool mini-laptop for anyone, not just a kid, there seems to have been a rush of mini-laptops onto the market. The sub-1kg ASUS EeePC is the latest to hit Aussie shores, and today CNet in the US has written up the release of an energy efficient mini-laptop from Zonbu. As they rightly point out, a laptop weighing around 2.25kg with a screen size of 15 inches isn't exactly a mini-laptop.
If we're going to stretch the definition of "mini" that much, this isn't exactly a new category of laptop - Toshiba's had an ultra thin lappy on the market for several years, and Sony has a pretty tiny Vaio too. Guess it comes down to how you define it.
So would you look at replacing a standard laptop with a mini one? Read my review of the ASUS EeePC tomorrow to get my take on it. :)

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles