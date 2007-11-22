The Hearty Thanksgiving Roundup

The fourth Thursday of every November is Thanksgiving here in the US of A, meaning rather than posting to Lifehacker your diligent US editors are taking a break to gorge on turkey and stuffing. If you're looking for that one special Thanksgiving tip to ease your holiday, we've got you covered.
- Carve Your Thanksgiving Turkey Like a Butcher Learn to to carve the perfect turkey from a New York butcher.
- Make the Perfect Mashed Potatoes this Thanksgiving Make your gravy proud!
- Eat Less at Thanksgiving by Eating Earlier But then again, who wants to eat less?
- Master the Art of Cooking Turkey Hopefully you're already defrosting.
- The Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet So how many hours does the bird need to sit in the oven?
- Make the Most of Your Travel Delay with Sleeping in Airports Catch some Zzzs when you're not catching your plane.
- Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes Turkey isn't the only thing on the menu.
- How to fix Mom and Dad's computer The perennial favorite!
- How to plan a Thanksgiving meal The one thing you can control when your family gets together.
