Take Your Finances Mobile with GnuCash Portable

Windows only: Open source personal finance software GnuCash has made the leap to the thumb drive realm, making it easier to keep your financial data consistent across computers—at least Windows computers, anyways. Like its Windows/Linux desktop sibling, GnuCash Portable is still beta and a bit rough around the edges, but offers importing from Quicken and other proprietary formats and integrates with the PortableApps Suite, making it a nice addition to the host of mobile tools you can fit on one inexpensive thumb drive. GnuCash Portable is a free download and requires Windows to launch.