Tackle Your Excess Turkey (and Other Dishes) at LeftOverChef.com

So you woke up this morning to a refrigerator seemingly invaded overnight by the forces of tinfoil, plastic wrap and Tupperware. Now is your chance to reduce waste and get creative with LeftOverChef.com, a recipe-generating website that can make short work of your post-holiday provisions. I entered a few ingredients my in-laws were sure to still have today—turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mashed potatoes—and got back ideas for turkey potato pancakes, turkey burgers with mushroom gravy and "Toasted Christmas Lunch Sandwiches" that sound great for Saturday. The recipes come from a variety of sources and incorporate typical non-holiday leftovers as well.