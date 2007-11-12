Synchnotes between desktop and web

Windows only - There are plenty of Notepad-like applications out there, but the ability to synch between web and desktop mode made Synchnotes stand out to the Web Worker Daily blog. WWD said a reader comment put them onto Sychnotes, which is compatible with Windows and Pocket PC environments.

The lack of a search function means it would only be really useful for brief notes - and WWD points out that the software doesn't seem to be under active development. But as someone who works on the road more than I'd like to lately - I can see that it could be worth trialling.

Do you use a desktop or web based notepad, or just a plain old piece of paper? Leave your tips for the most effective notekeeping system in comments please!

Synchnotes Takes your Notes Anywhere [Web Worker Daily]

