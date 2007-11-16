Switch Up Activities to Get Happy

Research that shows doing something out of your comfort zone—a new project, a more challenging job—triggers happy-making chemicals in your brain. Career adviser Penelope Trunk says you can apply this helpful info at the office, but:
What about at home? You watch TV, surf from your sofa, cook dinner but don't venture past pasta. Instead, use the same standards at home that you have at work: If you are not challenging yourself and learning to do new things at home, Burns' research suggests that satisfaction with your life will be elusive.
No doubt a whole lot of us plop down on the couch after work to watch primetime TV or maybe play a little Halo, and that can get to be a drag after awhile. Variety is the spice of life. How do you spice up your life outside work? Let us know in the comments.
