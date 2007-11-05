Support us as Gizmodo dons facial hair for Movember

Thanks to the inspirational Shay over at Gizmodo AU, I've decided to get on board with Movember - the mustache-growing, charity funding raising event that runs all this month. Shay started a team of "Mo Bros" who are growing Mo's for Movember. Fortunately as a Mo Sista I don't have to go the facial hair - I'm helping them raise funds and awareness because I'm passionate about men's health and the fight against male depression and prostate cancer. Why...

Depression affects 1 in 6 men...Most don't seek help. Untreated depression is a leading risk factor for suicide.

Last year in Australia 18,700 men were diagnosed with prostate cancer and more than 2,900 died of prostate cancer - equivalent to the number of women who die from breast cancer annually.

Men are far less healthy than women. The average life expectancy of males is 5 years less than females.

The money raised by Movember is donated to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia and beyondblue - the national depression initiative, which will use the funds to create awareness, fund research and increase support networks for those men who suffer from prostate cancer and male depression.

Thanks for the idea, Shay! Get growing that mo already! :)