Windows only: Freeware application FileBox eXtender adds keyboard-shortcut-accessible favourite folders to any Explorer window (including Save/Open File dialogs) so that you can quickly jump to any frequently used folder from the comfort of your keyboard. Similar to previously mentioned Dirkey, FileBox eXtender streamlines your Explorer work but does so by adding two simple buttons to your Explorer title bar for accessing recent and favourite folders. You can define keyboard shortcuts (I'm using Ctrl-Shift-F) for opening either your recent of favourite folders drop-down, and then jumping to that location is as simple as typing the first letter of your folder you want. FileBox eXtender is freeware, Windows XP and below only. The program can also add pins and title bar roll-up functions if you want it, but I prefer disabling those functions.
Supercharge Explorer with FileBox eXtender
