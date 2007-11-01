Stop Even More Junk Mail with ProQuo

You already know you've got more than a few options when it comes to halting junk mail and opting out of marketing databases, but there's nothing wrong with having another handy, multi-list tool available. New web site ProQuo provides one-click access to getting rid of coupon packets, removing yourself from marketing lists, joining the National Do Not Call Registry and even opting out of directory services like WhitePages.com and Switchboard. ProQuo is free, but a few of the blockers it compiles require mailing or even a small fee (thanks a lot, Direct Marketing Association).