Steam-Clean the Microwave with Vinegar

Before you start holiday cooking next week, get rid of the burnt-on splatters inside the microwave with a simple technique:
Clean the microwave by boiling a 50/50 mixture of water and vinegar until it steams up. Wipe clean.
Vinegar's an all-around useful solution for cleaning; you can also fluff your blankets, de-mildew towels, and more with it.
