Start Meaningful Conversations

Learning how to initiate that first conversation can be tough, but it doesn't have to be. Break the ice with meaningful conversations instead. For example, if you're meeting someone for the first time, don't make a negative comment about the event that you're both attending. Ask the right questions to indicate an interest in the person you're speaking to. Find common ground with your peers. Say something smart or witty. It really doesn't take much to kick things off, and it's great for networking in just about any social situation. Photo by wili_hybrid.