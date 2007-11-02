Start Financially Planning for the Holidays Now

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

stretching-dollarIt's not the least bit uncommon to start your holiday shopping in November, but to avoid the jaw-dropping bills this holiday season, weblog I Will Teach You To Be Rich suggests you start saving now.

Come the first week of January, people will start getting their bills from Christmas and will start wondering what the hell just happened. Did they really spend $907 — the average amount spent on Christmas gifts — this year? Don't forget to factor in travel, food, etc. That's why... on the first of every October, I start saving for the Christmas gifts I'm going to buy.

While October has passed, it's never to late to start saving. Then again, if money is tight this year, there's no shame in going the inexpensive, DIY route this gift-giving season. Let's hear how you handle your holiday budgeting in the comments.

Here's how I start planning for Christmas — in October [I Will Teach You To Be Rich]

