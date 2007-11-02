Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Stargaze from Your Mobile Phone or iPod Touch

starry-night.pngIf you've become a stargazing junky with either the open source Stellarium or the latest Google Earth, you can now take your stargazing on the road with your cell phone or iPod touch using mobile web site or application Starry Night. First, if you've got a sufficient mobile browser you can check out the iPhone and iPod touch-optimised mobile site (I wasn't able to test it on other mobile browsers, but it relies on some Ajax). On the other hand, if you're using a BlackBerry, Starry Night comes in the form of an installable application. And if you've already learned to navigate by the stars, you can polish all of your stargazing chops on the go while you figure out where you're going.

Starry Night iPhone-Optimized Web Site [Space.com via Webware] Starry Night for BlackBerry

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles