If you've become a stargazing junky with either the open source Stellarium or the latest Google Earth, you can now take your stargazing on the road with your cell phone or iPod touch using mobile web site or application Starry Night. First, if you've got a sufficient mobile browser you can check out the iPhone and iPod touch-optimised mobile site (I wasn't able to test it on other mobile browsers, but it relies on some Ajax). On the other hand, if you're using a BlackBerry, Starry Night comes in the form of an installable application. And if you've already learned to navigate by the stars, you can polish all of your stargazing chops on the go while you figure out where you're going.
Stargaze from Your Mobile Phone or iPod Touch
