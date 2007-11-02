Spend Less and Eat Healthy with the Microwave Diet

Yahoo Food suggests eight frozen dinner entrees you can buy at the local supermarket to scratch your take-out itch that won't cost you an arm and a leg and won't pack on the weight of an extra arm or leg. From pizza and enchiladas to ravioli and coconut chicken, the article promises these eight foods will motivate you to drive right past the fast food joint into the comfort of quick, tasty and healthy microwave cuisine (your definition of healthy may differ from the authors, but these meals are certainly healthier than most take-out or fast food you're likely to get). Got a favourite healthy and tasty frozen entree? Share it in the comments.