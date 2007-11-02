Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Spend Less and Eat Healthy with the Microwave Diet

microwave.pngYahoo Food suggests eight frozen dinner entrees you can buy at the local supermarket to scratch your take-out itch that won't cost you an arm and a leg and won't pack on the weight of an extra arm or leg. From pizza and enchiladas to ravioli and coconut chicken, the article promises these eight foods will motivate you to drive right past the fast food joint into the comfort of quick, tasty and healthy microwave cuisine (your definition of healthy may differ from the authors, but these meals are certainly healthier than most take-out or fast food you're likely to get). Got a favourite healthy and tasty frozen entree? Share it in the comments.

The Microwave Diet: 8 Great Frozen Entrees [Yahoo Food]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles