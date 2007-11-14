Speed up White Pages searches

Reader Jason has written in with a tip for taking some of the pain out of using the White Pages online. Did you know there was a text-only version? I didn't! Jason writes:

I'm always frustrated by how long the Australian White Pages site takes to load - it's a big page, with complex layout and plenty of graphics and ads. I find it can take upwards of a minute sometimes, even on my 512k connection, so I tend to give in and go for the dead tree edition instead. But if you look towards the bottom

of the page, there's a link to a text only version that loads in a snap.

Now if they could just fix the gawdawful search engine they're using so that when I enter a full and correct business name I don't get pages and pages of incorrect results, I'd be happy! :)

So do you use or avoid the White Pages? If you have any tips for getting better results from the White Pages, or would like to share your alternatives, please leave them in comments.

Thanks for the tip, Jase!