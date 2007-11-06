Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Speed Up Tab Navigation with Fancy Numbered Tabs

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): The Fancy Numbered Tabs Firefox extension replaces the traditional close box on every tab with that tab's sequential number so you can take fuller advantage of Firefox's Ctrl+Number keyboard shortcut to quickly jump to any tab from the comfort of your keyboard (e.g., Ctrl-3 will jump to the third tab). The extension works like a gem, but similar to how the tab-by-number keyboard shortcut only works with tabs one through nine, the extension only numbers tabs one through eight (not sure why nine is missing). This is one of those very simple extensions that makes just one simple tweak, but if you're a keyboard navigation lover it's a worthwhile adjustment. Fancy Numbered Tabs is free, works wherever the 'fox runs.

