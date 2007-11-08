Speed Up Gmail IMAP with Outlook

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

offlinegmail.png Accessing Gmail via IMAP with Outlook cramping your email style? If you find yourself waiting too long for your Outlook inbox changes to sync back to the mothership, a few settings can speed up the process. By setting Outlook to download message headers only, retrieve new messages less frequently, and work offline, your Gmail in Outlook experience can be smoother and faster. What Gmail/IMAP/Outlook techniques are working for you? Let us know in the comments.

Microsoft Outlook Running Slow with Gmail IMAP ? Speed It Up [Digital Inspiration]

