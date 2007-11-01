Speed Up a Slow My Computer with a Simple Tweak

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

turn-off-network-search.pngIf you're used to taking a coffee break because of long hangs every time you fire up Windows Explorer, the How-To Geek weblog suggests turning off network folder and printer searching in Explorer's folder options. Just open Explorer, go to Tools -> Folder Options and click on the View tab. At the top of the File and Folders list, uncheck "Automatically search for network folders and printers" and click OK. If the networking issue was your Explorer slow-down culprit, you should notice a significantly faster startup next time you open up My Computer.

Troubleshooting "My Computer" Opening Slowly on Windows XP [the How-To Geek]

