Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Spark Creativity with a List of 100

Generate ideas—potentially a LOT of ideas—with a all-in-one-session "list of 100": a list of creative ideas, solutions, etc. about any topic you've been wanting to tackle. Self-improvement site Litemind has more:

The goal of a List of 100 is to take your mind by surprise...With a List of 100 you tend to get more unexpected ideas, because you catch your subconscious off guard, not giving it any time for its behind-the-scenes editing.

The main tip to remember with this is you've got to do it all in one sitting; otherwise, your creative mind doesn't get fully engaged. This sounds like a super way to hash out something you've been struggling with, as well as generate creative ideas.

Tackle Any Issue With a List of 100 [Litemind]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles