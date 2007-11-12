Spark Creativity with a List of 100

Generate ideas—potentially a LOT of ideas—with a all-in-one-session "list of 100": a list of creative ideas, solutions, etc. about any topic you've been wanting to tackle. Self-improvement site Litemind has more:

The goal of a List of 100 is to take your mind by surprise...With a List of 100 you tend to get more unexpected ideas, because you catch your subconscious off guard, not giving it any time for its behind-the-scenes editing.

The main tip to remember with this is you've got to do it all in one sitting; otherwise, your creative mind doesn't get fully engaged. This sounds like a super way to hash out something you've been struggling with, as well as generate creative ideas.