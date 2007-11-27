Snag Screenshot App Snagit for Free

Windows only: Normally not-free screenshot application SnagIt is being given away in a slightly older version for free—good news for technical writers and others who want to upgrade beyond the PrtSc key. Tech blog Digital Inspiration has the details of how to get a fully unlocked version of SnagIt, which maker TechSmith hopes will entice users into upgrading to version 8.2 at half price. But 7.2 still has a number of nifty features, including capturing entire scrolled windows, arrows and other annotation tools and "profiles" to save certain size shots in specific folders and the like. SnagIt 7.2 is (currently) a free download for Windows systems only.