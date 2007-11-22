Snack on food which will power your brain

Here's a few snack foods to add to your shopping list if you're out to combat the mid-afternoon brain slump. Edamame (I had to look it up too!), green beans, boiled peanuts and cold salmon are the recommendations from Grant at the 43 Folders blog today.

It's all too easy to reach for high sugar, high fat snacks while you go about your day, but if you want your brain functioning at its best, those are exactly the snacks to avoid, he says.

My healthy snack foods are raw cashews, fruit or yoghurt. What are yours?

