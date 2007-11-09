Skype 2.0 Beta Adds Video for Linux

Linux only: Skype's latest 2.0 beta for Linux adds long-awaited video chat features to the popular freeware, cross-platform Voice over IP (VoIP) application. Video chat has been available in Windows version of Skype since 2005 with video support for Macs introduced about a year later, so the addition of Linux rounds out Skype's excellent feature set to include free video chat for all. It's not uncommon for the Linux version of popular cross-platform apps like Skype lag behind, but it's always nice to see them catch up with the pack.