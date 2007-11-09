Linux only: Skype's latest 2.0 beta for Linux adds long-awaited video chat features to the popular freeware, cross-platform Voice over IP (VoIP) application. Video chat has been available in Windows version of Skype since 2005 with video support for Macs introduced about a year later, so the addition of Linux rounds out Skype's excellent feature set to include free video chat for all. It's not uncommon for the Linux version of popular cross-platform apps like Skype lag behind, but it's always nice to see them catch up with the pack.
Skype 2.0 Beta Adds Video for Linux
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink