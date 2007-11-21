Six-Person Video Conferencing with Meebo/TokBox

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Web-based chat application Meebo now lets you video conference with up to five other contacts from any instant messaging service through a team-up with TokBox. As with their regular video chat, you log in, open a chat window, hit the "rocket ship" icon and choose the "Group Video Chat" option. There's simultaneous text chatting in the same window, and the video quality looks to be about the same as the one-on-one setup. Not too shabby for a free, no-installation service.

600% More TokBox at Meebo.com [via TechCrunch]

