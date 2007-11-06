Simple Flickr Uploading with Postr

Linux only: Applications like jUploadr are great for posting photos and editing photosets in the photo-sharing website Flickr, but its Java core can make it slow and wonky for some users. GNOME-based application Postr is a streamlined posting solution that features drag-and-drop file choosing, tag and description editing and, most of all, a clean, simple interface. Postr is a free download for Linux systems and available in many repositories. KDE-based Linux users can also check out Kflickr.
