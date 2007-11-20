Shoot in Direct Sunlight

Having a strong source of natural light is a boost to most any picture—unless it's pointing right at the lens. The Digital Photography School blog offers a few tricks and tips to help non-professionals shooting at the beach, from a low angle or wherever the glare of the sun intrudes. Using a DIY lens hood, for example, can prevent the lens flare effect that only rarely works in a photo's favour. Have any of your own direct sunlight tips? Let's hear 'em in the comments. Photo by MoonSoleil.
