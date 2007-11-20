If you're like most college students, you've either heard of or encountered the dreaded Freshman 15: the excess weight you pile on once you get to school. The GoCollege weblog hints at ways to avoid—and to fight—that weight gain. Some tips include steering clear of munchies when you're stressed out, eating slowly, opting in for low fat options where applicable, and walking away from the vending machine. Most of the suggestions are obvious enough, but since a lot of us have been there, why don't you share how you battled your Freshman 15 in the comments.
Shed Your Extra College Pounds?
