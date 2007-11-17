Shave 10 Hours Off Your Work Week

If a four hour workweek isn't a possibility for you (and it's not for most of us), CEO Michael Hyatt offers a few ways to achieve more realistic time-savings: 10 hours less work per week. He lists a few strategies he uses to cut down work time, like skipping unimportant meetings, stopping projects short that aren't worth finishing, and taking control of your own calendar by proactively scheduling when you're getting work done. There's no magic wand you can wave to lessen your workload, but these realistic practices anyone can start today. How do you reduce your work time (and increase your life time)? Let us know in the comments.