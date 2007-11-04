Easily share starred items in Google Reader with this simple how-to from Tech-Recipes:
- From Google Reader, click the Settings Link in the upper right hand corner.
- Click the Tags tab.
- Click the Private link beside your starred items.
- The text will change to public and links will appear that allow you to share your starred items feed link.
If you find yourself sharing a lot of one kind of starred item, you might want to track your Google Reader trends or increase your Google Reader shortcut skills.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink