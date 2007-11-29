Share and Receive Kid Stuff with Zwaggle

Childrens' goods sharing website Zwaggle isn't just an eBay clone with a focus on cribs, toys, and other kid-specific gear. No money trades hands between "buyers" and "sellers," but points are distributed for giving away unnecessary stuff (as well as signing up other members) that can be used later to get items that are needed, for only the cost of shipping. The site has a green-friendly focus, and it makes sense—new parents always tend to over-buy or get far more gifts than their child can possibly use. Zwaggle might be a money-saving way for parents to save a few items from hitting the landfill or, just as importantly, cluttering up storage space they'll definitely need later.