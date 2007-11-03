Settle a Bet On-the-Go with Mosio

US-centric: Text any question to mobile community Mosio and get answers sent back to your phone from other Mosio members. The success of the site is built on two assumptions: 1) That users want to answer your questions and will do so shortly after you ask it, and 2) that you don't have a data plan and would rather send a quick text and let someone else find the best answer for your question. In testing the first condition, I was impressed to get my question (What is Lifehacker?) answered (Lifehacker is an advertising-supported weblog about life hacks and software which launched on January 31, 2005) in just a couple of minutes. Mosio seems like an idea that would work best for finding answers to questions for which you wouldn't really know where to begin looking with something like Google SMS. Mosio is free to use, requires an email address to sign up. If you give it a test, let us know how it worked for you in the comments.