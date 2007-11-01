Set Up VNC on Ubuntu in Four Steps

Linux only: The Ubuntu Unleashed blog has a great tutorial on remote controlling your Linux system—even through a Java-enabled browser. Here's the whole deal:
- Install packages. Code: sudo apt-get install x11vnc vnc-java
- Set up a password for clients. Code: x11vnc -storepasswd
- Open up ports 5800 and 5900 on your firewall
- Run the terminal command: x11vnc -forever -usepw -httpdir /usr/share/vnc-java/ -httpport 5800 and add it for auto-starting in future sessions
That third step isn't quite so simple, but luckily we've covered that ground before. The same warnings and disclaimers about running a VNC server in that link above apply here. While the guide and code are written from an Ubuntu users' perspective, the packages and commands, possibly with a little tweaking, should be available in most distributions. Windows and Mac users can get help setting up their own VNC connections through this guide.
