Set Up VNC on Ubuntu in Four Steps

Linux only: The Ubuntu Unleashed blog has a great tutorial on remote controlling your Linux system—even through a Java-enabled browser. Here's the whole deal:

  1. Install packages. Code: sudo apt-get install x11vnc vnc-java
  2. Set up a password for clients. Code: x11vnc -storepasswd
  3. Open up ports 5800 and 5900 on your firewall
  4. Run the terminal command: x11vnc -forever -usepw -httpdir /usr/share/vnc-java/ -httpport 5800 and add it for auto-starting in future sessions

That third step isn't quite so simple, but luckily we've covered that ground before. The same warnings and disclaimers about running a VNC server in that link above apply here. While the guide and code are written from an Ubuntu users' perspective, the packages and commands, possibly with a little tweaking, should be available in most distributions. Windows and Mac users can get help setting up their own VNC connections through this guide.

Setup VNC Server for Ubuntu Gutsy Gibbon in 3 Easy Steps [Ubuntu Unleashed]

