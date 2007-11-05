See What Interviewers are Asking at InterviewUp

So the interview for your next great job is coming up and you've got answers for your strengths, weaknesses, and teamwork skills—but can you explain the 5-4-3 rule of computer networking? InterviewUp, a social website focused on industry-specific interview questions, could help you prepare for your time in the hot seat. No account is required to search, post or answer questions asked of candidates, but a free sign-up lets users get email notices when questions they ask get answered. The question pool seems to lean heavily toward the programming, science and health care fields at this point, but other careers and general questions get some attention as well. Interviewees can also check out job interview tips from a recruiter and advice on how to ace a job interview.