See a Map of Available Tickets with SeatQuest

US-centric: Dying to catch those last few tickets for an upcoming show but don't want to be stuck with the worst seats in the room? New ticket search website SeatQuest drills down on the tickets still available in your price range (or offered for auction on eBay or elsewhere) and shows you exactly where they are. The site is still in a somewhat limited beta, so not all venues or shows are listed, but SeatQuest could save some ticket-hunting time and help late-comers find seats near their friends.