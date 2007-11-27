ScrapBook lets you save web pages in Firefox

If you need a tool to save a web page or entire web site for offline use (or because you think that hilarious but highly actionable website might not be online for long), Online Tech Tips recommends the ScrapBook Firefox extension, saying it is "light, speedy and accurate".

I'd also point out that, as previously mentioned, Google Notebook allows you to very simply save snippets from webpages by highlighting them and hitting the 'star' button (all without leaving Firefox, bliss!)

