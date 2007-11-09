Save Time in the Kitchen with Simple Menu Planning

Learn to save time in the kitchen and money at the market while ridding yourself of the stress of "What's for dinner?" with weblog Organized Home's guide to menu planning. The most brilliant tip:

Build a family shopping list on the computer, listing all the foods and sundries your family consumes. Print 52 copies each year. Post them on the refrigerator. Boys who don't circle "Sugar Gaggers" on the list when they empty the box eat hot cereal for the rest of the week.

The post even provides a menu planner template to help you suss out your meals for the week. If you've got any clever tips for how you avoid the harried what's-for-dinner frenzy