Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Save Time in the Kitchen with Simple Menu Planning

menu-planner.pngLearn to save time in the kitchen and money at the market while ridding yourself of the stress of "What's for dinner?" with weblog Organized Home's guide to menu planning. The most brilliant tip:

Build a family shopping list on the computer, listing all the foods and sundries your family consumes. Print 52 copies each year. Post them on the refrigerator. Boys who don't circle "Sugar Gaggers" on the list when they empty the box eat hot cereal for the rest of the week.

The post even provides a menu planner template to help you suss out your meals for the week. If you've got any clever tips for how you avoid the harried what's-for-dinner frenzy

Menu Planning: Save Time In The Kitchen [Organized Home]

Comments

  • Karen Guest

    I've stumbled over another one that is great for people that are too busy to do it yourself... it's www.themenuplanners.com - I'm loving it.

    I just pick what meals I want and then they send me my shopping list and recipes - it doesn't get any easier!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles