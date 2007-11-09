Save Time and Paper with a Scanned Signature

At one point or another, we've all gone through the print-sign-fax dance to return a signed document, but the Productivity501 weblog details how to create a high quality scanned signature that you can quickly insert in a document so you can save yourself time and paper. And since many of us are sending scanned PDFs rather than faxing, the scanned signature means the whole process can be handled without paper. The guide uses Photoshop, but this simple method should work in any decent image editor you prefer.