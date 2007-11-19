If your iPod earbuds fall out on the treadmill or trail, consider a pair of slip-proof headphones. Runner Michael Hyatt recommends the Sennheiser Sport Line Stereo Neckband Headphones, which wrap around the ear and then the back of the neck and don't fall off, even when he sweats. Haven't tried a pair of these myself, but they're a tempting purchase or gift for those of us out to go from the couch to 5K. Runners, how do you get your audio fix while you're running? Let us know in the comments. AU - if you don't want to give up your iPod headphones, here's a hack we posted last week on how to keep them from falling out during running.
Runner-Friendly Headphones
