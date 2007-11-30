Mac OS X only: Install and run Internet Explorer for Windows 5, 6, or 7 on your Mac with free, open source application ies4osx. Getting ies4osx up and running takes a little effort on your part and an installation of previously mentioned Darwine, but the download site has detailed step-by-step instructions for getting it up and running (it's not that hard). Once installed, you can run Internet Explorer on your Mac to satisfy all of your web development needs or just your weird curiosity. ies4osx is free, Mac OS X only.
Run Internet Explorer on Your Mac with ies4osx
