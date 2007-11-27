Round Image Corners Online with RoundPic

Rounded corners can give a photo album or personal website an elegant look, but only if you've downloaded the right software or learned the steps in Photoshop or the GIMP. RoundPic.com, however, does exactly what it sounds like—takes uploaded photos, gives them anti-aliased, graduated curves on the corners and lets you download them in finished form. I haven't explored enough to know if a similar function is offered at any of the numerous other online image editing apps, but RoundPic is an easy-to-remember site with a streamlined service.