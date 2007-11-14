Rip Audio from a DVD to MP3 with Free DVD MP3 Ripper

Windows only: Freeware application Free DVD to MP3 Ripper does exactly what its name says: Rips DVD audio to your hard drive as MP3s. A while back when we asked readers how to rip a concert DVD to MP3, most of the solutions were either a touch on the complicated side or required shareware software. Free DVD MP3 Ripper does the job (and can also rip audio from MPEG files and VCD and SVCD movies) with relative ease, and best of all, it won't cost a dime. Free DVD MP3 Ripper is freeware, Windows only.