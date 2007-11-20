Right-Click or Hot Key Windows Actions with The Wonderful Icon

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

wonderful_icon_cropped.jpg

Windows XP and earlier only: Free taskbar application The Wonderful Icon gives those who do a lot of window shuffling a range of customisable actions in one handy taskbar icon or a set of user-chosen hotkeys. Choose from a list of useful functions like saving and restoring clipboard content, text replacement and window tiling, or create your own app launchers and function shortcuts. The program took up about 5MB of memory on my XP box, which isn't small change, but it could help newcomers to automation and hotkeys get their system just how they like it. The Wonderful Icon is a free download for Windows XP/2000 and earlier versions, with Vista support promised for an upcoming update. For those who crave a lower-memory, DIY solution, check out AutoHotKey.

The Wonderful Icon [via The Freeware Genius]

