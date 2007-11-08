Restart Your Exercise Habit and Stay in Shape this Winter

With winter's uninviting chill just around the bend, falling out of your workout routine is tempting (who wouldn't rather stay by the fire drinking apple cider than go for a jog). To help you cope, weblog Lifehack.org suggests 15 ways to restart and keep your exercise habit going.

Reward Showing Up - Woody Allen once said that, "Half of life is showing up." I'd argue that 90% of making a habit is just making the effort to get there. You can worry about your weight, amount of laps you run or the amount you can bench press later.

The post echoes very closely these suggestions for starting your exercise habit, but if you've neglected a few workouts lately because of the cold, it might be just the motivation you need.